NEW 3 INFANTRY BRIGADE COMMANDER PAYS COURTESY CALL ON COPPERBELT MINISTER*

Copperbelt Province has received the New Brigade Commander, Brig General Wauluka who is taking over from Col Malembeka who has been in the acting capacity.

Hon Matambo has thanked Col Malembeka for a wonderful job he has been doing while acting and for many other projects his team has been doing whenever they were called upon in the Province.

Col Malembeka is going back to his former role and functions within the province.

