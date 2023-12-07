New bride killed by shark attack day after their wedding in Bahamas

A woman was killed by a shark while she was paddleboarding in The Bahamas, just one day after she got married.

The person, who was in her 40s and from Boston, USA, was attacked and killed by a wild animal in the ocean near a Sandals resort where she was staying on Monday.

She got married on Sunday and was close to Cable Beach on New Providence Island when a shark attacked.

The police said that she was with a family member, and both of them were saved by a lifeguard.

The new bride got hurt badly on the right side of her body, including her hip and upper leg, said the police.

The ambulance workers tried doing CPR on her, but she didn’t make it.

Sgt Desiree Ferguson said: “We are very sorry for this sad situation. ”

A spokesperson for Sandals Resorts said they are very sad that a guest died while paddleboarding almost a mile from the shore.

We want to send our sympathy to the family and friends of the guest.

“We are staying in touch with them and giving them as much help as we can during this hard time. ”

While shark attacks that cause death are not usual in The Bahamas, there have been at least two reported recently.

On November 21, a 47-year-old woman from Germany disappeared while diving in the waters near West End, Grand Bahama. She was last seen by a shark, according to the police.

In September 2022, a 58-year-old woman from America died in a shark attack while swimming with her family in the waters of New Providence.

A woman got really hurt when a shark bit her on the head while she was diving last month.