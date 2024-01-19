NEW CONGRESS PARTY DEMANDS CANCELLATION OF WARD BY-ELECTION AFTER CANDIDATE RESIGNED AND WITHDREW

The New Congress Party has demanded for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to cancel the Kapamba Ward by-election after the withdrawal of their candidate.

The Party has demanded for ECZ to follow the law as provided in Article 52(6) which states that;

“Where a candidate dies, resigns or becomes disqualified in accordance with Article 70, 100 or 153 or a court disqualifies a candidate for corruption or malpractice, after the close of nominations and before the election date, the Electoral Commission shall CANCEL the election and require the FILING OF FEESH NOMINATIONS by eligible candidates and elections shall be held within thirty days of the filing of the fresh nominations.

Below is the letter.

Dear Sir / Madam,

CANCEL THE KAPAMBA WARD BY-ELECTIONS

Reference is made to the letter dated 11th, January, 2024 and the letter of

resignation from our party candidate Patrick Sichula,

subsequent letter of withdrawal witten to the ECZ Chairperson dated 15th January, 2024 as attached herein.

With due respect of above captioned subject matter, the New Congress Party wishes to

confirm that we are at loss and pain over the resignation / withdraw of our candidate who is now former member of our party and hereby request your esteemed office to invoke article 52 of the Republican Constitution to grant us justice by canceling the

Kapamba ward By-elections and call for fresh nominations so that we exercise our democratic right to fill a new candidate.

Your consideration and quick response will be highly appreciated.

Yours Faithfully,

New Congress Party

Pastor Peter Chanda

Party President

Cc: Jonathan K. Nganga NCP Secretary General

Cc: Media

Cc: File