NEW DAWN ECONOMY TOUGH ON ZAMBIANS- SILAVWE

1. No politics or biasness involved, the new dawn economy is tough both on individuals and local small and medium businesses.

2. Weak economic policies, weak kwacha, unstable fuel prices, high cost of goods, high of transport and high cost of doing business.

3. A strong economy increases income to individuals and businesses, reduces poverty, provide jobs and increases affordability goods and services and unlocks the local private sector.

4. An estimated 8 million Zambians are without formal jobs or jobless. According to official records, the unemployment rate in Zambia saw no significant changes in 2022 and 2023.

5. In other words, our economy is not doing well to absorb all the jobless people around. No income, more hardships, more desperation, more stress and more mental health breakdowns or more tempers.

Solutions, In Part.

6. Agriculture Revolution. Radical agricultural policies from wards to provinces. Maximum exploitation of the agriculture sector for affordable food, forex earner and massive job creation.

7. Major industries such as copper mining, construction, beverages, food, textiles, chemicals and now fertilizer production remain largely in foreign hands.

8. Local industrialisation of these sectors would result in massive employment opportunities and a stable local economy strong enough to withstand outside economic shocks.

9. The mining industry needs urgent policy reforms that would benefit directly the local economy. 3 minerals from the mining sector can collectively pay Zambia debt with 3 to 5 years. (Noti nkhani yamu kachasu Ba President)

10. The apex mining policy is one that has Zambians (both Government and Zambian owned mining companies) owning a and running the industry profitably.

11. Tourism remain largely far removed from locals in Zambia. High prices of bed spaces and food remain out of reach of many locals pockets or mobile money.

12. The industry itself remain dominated by foreigners which carter mostly to fellow foreigners coming in the country.

13. Promotion of local tourism will unlock massive potential in both revenue and job opportunities for the local economy.

14. Zambia needs a new economic order built by locals, for locals and benefits local a local Zambian.

GPZ, Our People First.

Jackson Silavwe

President

GPZ