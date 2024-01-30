New Dawn Govt should fire all PF cadres in govt…You can’t implement your development programmes using rebels- Musamba Barbrah Chama

Musamba Barbrah Chama writes:



This is how they were purging Tongas, lelo a ka reporter resigns balebosa.

The New Dawn Government should go ahead and clean up the Government system as advised by many people. You can’t implement your development programmes using rebels. It is time to work. They want to blackmail you by crying loud, alleging tribalism so that you keep their moles in the system. They will eat you like termites. Be warned. All PF cadres should be removed from the system. That is what it means to change Government.