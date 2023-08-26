NEW DAWN ON COURSE – MWEETWA

CHOMA- UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the New Dawn administration is on course delivering development to the people as promised during campaigns.

Mr. Mweetwa said the New Dawn administration’s resolve is to ensure people benefit from the government which they put in government two years ago.

Speaking on Choma’s Radio Maanu discussion programme this morning, Mr. Mweetwa said measures have been put in place to ensure the price of maize is stablised.

He said this is because President Hakainde Hichilema will be commissioning a fertiliser manufacturing plant that will see improved production of maize in the country.

Mr Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central Member of Parliament, said by 2025 Zambia will never import fertiliser but become a net exporter.

“This will help arrest the current situation we are going through that has seen price increase in fertiliser which has also seen increase in the price of Maize,” he said.

Mr Mweetwa said Zambia’s maize is the cheapest in the region and that grain traders have taken advantage of the situation buying of maize from farmers and exporting it to neighbouring countries.

He also said Government does not produce maize but farmers and that government only comes in and mitigate the price of mealie meal through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

Mr Mweetwa said currently the country has unstable and distorted maize price regime but we are on the right trajectory going forward.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM