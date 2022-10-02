NEW HERITAGE PARTY WELCOMES 2023 NATIONAL BUDGET

THE NEW HERITAGE PARTY has welcomed the 2023 National Budget and commended the Minister of Finance and National Planning Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane for his successful presentation of the budget.

Party president Chishala Kateka said that the budget looks good on paper and overall, the budget speech was well written and does inspire hope.

Ms Kateka revealed that the New Heritage Party welcomes the reinstatement of the meal allowances, additional teachers jobs of 4500, the additional health workers jobs of 3000 as well as jobs of the 256 extension workers. She pointed out that her party recognises the fact that these are not massive strides but are a step in the right direction under the current constraints.

She said, “The New Heritage Party is also pleased with the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) threshold increase albeit by a modest amount of K200 [though it is actually K300], as this demonstrates an attempt at giving relief to the workers by the New Dawn Government.”

The New Heritage Party leader was quick to point out that should the Government walk the talk, the 2023 budget could score some wins.

“As New Heritage Party, we are of the view that the 2023 budget is adequate to keep the economy on its feet and even record some growth in GDP,” she said.

On 30th October, 2022, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane presented to the National Assembly the K167 billion 2023 National Budget, which many stakeholders including ordinary citizens have described as progressive.

(C) FALCON