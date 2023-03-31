NEW HIGH COURT JUDGES RATIFIED

Parliament has ratified the eleven High Court Judges who were appointed by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

Those ratified are VINCENT SILOKA, IAN MABBLOLOBBLO, MWAKA NGOMA and GREENWELL MALUMANI.

Others are OBBISTAR MUSUKWA, MBILE WINA, ANN ONONUNJU, ENIAS CHULU, GEOFFREY MULENGA, SITUMBEKO CHOCHO and

LASTONE MWANABO.

Speaking earlier, Select Committee Chairperson CHRISTOPHER KALILA said the committee recommended all the appointees to be ratified.

Kafue Member of Parliament MIRRIAM CHOONYA said she supported the motion because all the appointees are well qualified but was concerned that only four of the eleven are Women.

And Chama North Member of Parliament YOTAM MTAYACHALO said there is need to ensure the appointees are men and women of integrity.

In winding up debate, Justice Minister MULAMBO HAIMBE said the national character is represented in the appointees.

