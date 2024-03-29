Newcastle’s Tonali faces FA charges for suspected breaches of betting regulations

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is facing charges from the English Football Association (FA) for alleged misconduct related to breaches of the federation’s betting regulations.

“It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023,” the FA said in a statement.

The Football Association (FA) has set a deadline of April 5 for Tonali to respond to the charges brought against him.

Tonali, who transferred to Newcastle from AC Milan in July last year, faced a 10-month ban from football in October 2023 after being found guilty of betting on matches in Italy, following an inquiry by prosecutors in Turin.

His agent, Giuseppe Riso, had previously stated that Tonali struggles with a “gambling addiction.”

In an official statement, Newcastle acknowledged the charges against Tonali and affirmed that the player continues to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigations, receiving unwavering support from the club.

Despite the allegations, Tonali has featured in 11 matches for Newcastle across various competitions this season, finding the net once.