Newly Appointed Vatican Ambassador To Zambia And Malawi To Arrive In Zambia Next Week Tuesday, 12th September 2023

NEWLY APPOINTED APOSTOLIC NUNCIO TO ZAMBIA 🇿🇲 AND MALAWI 🇲🇼 , ARCHBISHOP DR. GIAN LUCA PRECI TO ARRIVE IN ZAMBIA NEXT WEEK TUESDAY, 12TH SEPTEMBER 2023.

Tuesday, 5th September, 2023

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops -ZCCB- Secretary General Very Rev. Fr. Francis Mukosa has announced in a memo.

Archbishop Dr. Gian Luca Perici was appointed by the Holy Father Pope Francis Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi on 5th June 2023. He was later ordained Bishop and conferred with the digity of Archbishop on 15th July 2023.

Archbishop Perici has been a Catholic Priest for 32 Years oradined priest in September 1991. He joined the Holy See Diplomatic Service on 1 July 2001 and has since served in the Apostolic Nunciatures of Mexico, Haiti, Malta, Angola, Brazil, Sweden, Spain, and Portugal.

Besides his native Italian language, the new Pope’s Representative to Zambia also speaks French, English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Archbishop Gian Luca Perici replaces Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone who was transffered to be Apostolic Nuncio to Uruguay from Zambia and Malawi.

Story Credit – Lumen TV-Z