Newly Established Presidential Delivery Unit Will Not Help The Country In Anyway – Former PF SG Davies Mwila

NEWLY ESTABLISHED PRESIDENTIAL DELIVERY UNIT WILL NOT HELP THE COUNTRY IN ANYWAY – FORMER PF SG MWILA

Lusaka – Monday, 20 March 2023.

Former PF secretary general Davies Mwila says the newly established Presidential Delivery Unit will not help the country in any way because all UPND plans have been failing.

Commenting on the development, Mwila claimed that all the President’s plans for reviving the economy were not working.

“That will not help him in that they have failed to lead this country and that they have no economic plans for this country moving forward because all the economic indicators have failed. The exchange rate is not doing fine. If you look at the [prices for] essential commodities, [they] are high; the fuel prices are high, everything. So, you would see that the economy is not doing fine. So, whatever the President is doing; his plans are not working. And whether he establishes that department, it will not go anywhere because UPND, they have no good plans for this country moving forward. Economically, politically you can even see for yourself,” said Mwila.

“As we move forward, things are getting worse every day. So, that will not change anything, establishing that department will not change anything as far as we are concerned because they have been in government for one year eight months; by now, they were supposed to settle down and start delivering all the promises that they made to the Zambian people. But up to now, nothing is moving”.

(Credit: News Diggers)