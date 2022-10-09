NEWLY RECRUITED DOCTOR ARRESTED FOR FRAUD.

By Scoop Reporter

A 26 year old male has been arrested in Ndola on the Copperbelt Province for masquerading as a medical doctor and practicing as such without being registered with the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ).

Details of the matter are that the purported medical doctor was among the over 11,000 health workers recruited by the Ministry of Health in August 2022 and posted to a named public health facility in Ndola where he has been working from 12th September.

HPCZ public relations officer Mwaka Namfukwe said during the recent HPCZ compliance monitoring exercise of internship sites, it was discovered that the aforementioned was not registered with HPCZ even though he was in possession of a purported HPCZ 2022 practicing license, which after verification was found to bare a certifcate number belonging to another practitioner.

Ms Namfukwe explained that in addition to other criminal offences, his conduct is contrary to sections 6 and 30 of the Health Professions Act No. 24 of 2009 which prohibits practicing without registration and holding out as a health practitioner, respectively.

He holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree, allegedly awarded to him in the year 2020 from a named foreign University but which degree has not yet been verified by the Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA).

The conman medical practitioner is expected to appear in court soon.

The HPCZ conducted a compliance monitoring exercise of internship sites on the Copperbelt and Northwestern provinces between 26th September and 7th October 2022. This was in an effort to ensure and assure adherence to standards in health care services.