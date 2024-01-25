NEXT TIME DON’T PICK PLAYERS FROM 2 REGIONS – IKAFA MUSILIZO

Mongu local businessman Ikafa Musilizo …

Zambia out of the AFCON

Postmortem: Next time don’t just pick players from 2 regions of the country.

There are 20 million of us & you cannot say those are best the players we have in a country of 20 million population.

Those players were not even picked by Avram Grant but given to him to train when he was appointed coach.

Let’s not choose or pick our relatives for the sake of allowances to represent our country & leave out Talent.

Learn from these mistakes.