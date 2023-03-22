NGOCC COMMENDS GRADUATE NURSE WHO HELPED A PREGANT WOMAN DELIVER IN PUB

NGOCC COMMENDS GRADUATE NURSE HWO HELPED A PREGANT WOMAN DELIVER IN PUB

The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has commended a graduate nurse of Lusaka Esnea Phiri, for helping a woman of Kamwala South to deliver safely while at a public place.

On Thursday, 16th March 2023, Ms. Phiri (in picture) helped Ms. Faith Sakala also of Lusaka to put to bed at a public place.

Ms. Sakala is believed to have gone into labour while at a public place and needed emergency help which was rendered by the graduate nurse.

NGOCC Acting Executive Director Florence Lufunsa thanks Ms. Phiri for living up to her career oath of saving lives, even though not formerly employed.

Ms Lufunsa tells Chikuni Radio News that Ms. Phiri’s gesture and swift action did not only save the lives of the mother and the unborn child but epitomizes the true Zambian culture of ubuntu.

Meanwhile Ms Lufunsa has advised women that are pregnant to be cautious and always mindful of their health as expectant mothers and the unborn child to avoid unnecessary inconveniences