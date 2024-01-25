NGOCC Condemns The Killing Of Lt. Gen Shikapwasha Demands For Justice

‘The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) joins the rest

of the country in mourning the demise of former Cabinet Minister in the MMD Government

and former Zambia Airforce Commander, Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha, The

Zambia Police have since arrested his wife, Jane who has been charged with murder. This sad

development comes ata time when the country is frantivally trying to address inereasing cases

of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

NGOCC abhors GBV of any form, regardless of the perpetrator because it is our belief that

nen and women are equal before the lav. Furthermore, GBV is not only a human rights

violation but is a retrogressive scourge that is detrimental to human and ultimately, national

developr pacts are mostly irreversible and destructive. Therefore, we take this

opportunity to urge the nation and all stakeholders to actively do their part in curbing GBV at

all levels.

It is now clear that any person is a potential victim or perpetrator of GBV and therefore, we

urge all members of society to take a proactive approach to seek help and pursue dialogue in

resolving differences.

Finally, we call upon Zambia Police to regulate the access and use of firearms and we would

like to urge the authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter surrounding the death of Lt

Gen. Shikapwasha and ensure that justice prevails,