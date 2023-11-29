NGOCC JOINS IN CONDEMING DECEITFUL PASTORS

The Nongovernment Gender Organization Coordinating Council NGOCC has called on government to take keen interest in the operations of some of the churches as they clearly operate outside the law.

NGOCC Chairperson Grace Sinkamba says the organization is saddened with an incident where a named Lusaka pastor of Matero Township allegedly raped one of the congregants in her matrimonial home.

Mrs. Sinkamba says rape is not only a violation of human rights, but barbaric as it violates a woman’s dignity.

She says it is sad that the incident happened at a time when the country is commemorating the 16 days of gender activism against gender-based violence.

Mrs. Sinkamba has urged the country at large to be very careful with some of the church leaders so that they don’t fall prey to suspected evil acts.