NGOCC MAINTAINS BEING NON-PARTISAN

The Non-governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) have maintained that they are not aligned to any political party, contrary to some public assertions especially after their solidarity visit to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, last month.

Speaking when she featured on Tuesday’s edition of Phoenix FM’s Let The People Talk program, the NGOCC Executive Director, Ms. Anne Anamela, says that their visit was necessitated by the observation of reduced decorum in the house under the watch of Ms. Mutti.

Ms. Anamela further stated that the NGOCC continues learning on what to improve on as they execute their mandate and that despite negative perceptions that arise, they will continue carrying out solidarity visits to women in leadership who are being victimized, doing this in context with the prevailing situation on a particular matter.

Meanwhile, the Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) National Coordinator, Nelson Banda, who was also on the show has called on men to take an active role in encouraging more women to participate in national leadership.

Mr. Banda has also called on law makers to introduce stiffer laws to punish perpetrators of defilement and deter would be offenders.