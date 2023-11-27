NGOCC SEES GENDER BIAS IN CRITICISM OF SPEAKER NELLY MUTTI

By Rhodah Mvula

Non-Governmental Gender Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Chairperson Grace Sinkamba has spoken out about the criticism directed at the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, over her stance on Patriotic Front factions.

Speaking during an appearance on Diamond Television’s Costa Programme, Ms. Sinkamba says the NGOCC felt compelled to express solidarity with Ms. Mutti due to the harassment she has faced from social media and opposition politicians.

Furthermore, Ms. Sinkamba raised the question of whether the nation’s reaction would have been different if the Speaker were a man, implying that gender may be influencing the public response to Ms. Mutti’s position.

Ms. Sinkamba’s comments shed light on the intersection of gender and politics, highlighting the challenges faced by women in positions of authority and the importance of addressing gender bias in public discourse.