NGOCC SHOULD DEMAND FOR CHIEF REGISTRAR REINSTATEMENT- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

NGOCC SHOULD DEMAND FOR CHIEF REGISTRAR REINSTATEMENT

The Non governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Board Chairperson Ms. Grace Sinkamba led a delegation to pay a courtesy solidarity visit on Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Rt. Hon. Nelly Mutti.

We hope that NGOCC can pay a visit to a real hero, not a law breaker like Mutti, Mrs.Thandiwe Phiri-Mhende, the Chief Registrar of Societies, who has been victimised for complying with a Lusaka High Court order and released the current status of the Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front.

The Chief Registrar has not effected changes of Office Bearers from a fake Extra-Ordinary General Conference held by Miles Sampa.

We hope that the NGOCC can demand her immediate reinstatement.