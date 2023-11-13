NGOCC SHOULD DEMAND FOR CHIEF REGISTRAR REINSTATEMENT- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
NGOCC SHOULD DEMAND FOR CHIEF REGISTRAR REINSTATEMENT
The Non governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Board Chairperson Ms. Grace Sinkamba led a delegation to pay a courtesy solidarity visit on Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Rt. Hon. Nelly Mutti.
We hope that NGOCC can pay a visit to a real hero, not a law breaker like Mutti, Mrs.Thandiwe Phiri-Mhende, the Chief Registrar of Societies, who has been victimised for complying with a Lusaka High Court order and released the current status of the Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front.
The Chief Registrar has not effected changes of Office Bearers from a fake Extra-Ordinary General Conference held by Miles Sampa.
We hope that the NGOCC can demand her immediate reinstatement.
When the PF support an individual just know that the person was advantageous to them.
It seems Miles is calling the shots in the criminal empire.
HaaSampa is now the Head cow.