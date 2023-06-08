N’golo Kante set to join Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad

N’Golo Kante appears set to join fellow France international Karim Benzema at Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, according to reports.

The 32-year-old defensive midfielder, whose contract with Chelsea was due to expire in June, might have signed an extension with the London club, but the agreement was never reached and Al Ittihad made their move.

Kante has agreed a two-year deal worth US$ 214 million with an option for another year after that.

Al-Ittihad signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid on Tuesday.