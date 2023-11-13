NG’ONA WARNS RENTED PF MEMBERS BEING USED TO DENOUNCE MILES SAMPA

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona has warned party members he says have put themselves up for rent to denonce the party’s elected president, Miles Sampa.

In a media statement this this afternoon, Ng’ona said with the last party elections being held in 2020, all structures stood dissolved

as per Articles 50, 55 and 58 subsections (a) of the former ruling’s party’s Constitution.

“Therefore, all those members parading themselves as leaders are doing so illegally and my advice them is; let them invest their energies in preparations to contest for positions in the coming party elections,” Ng’ona guided.

He sais the party’s rebranding process was in high gear and those who wanted to be part of the process were free to come on board while the door was still open.

In the rebranded PF, the President has made it very clear, there will be no old habits like ‘Akawawa’, Pangas, insults, harassments of people etc,” he warned.

Ng’ona said the Sampa-led PF were introducing a new way of doing politics to be based on love, respect co-existence with all stakeholders as they engaged in contestation of ideas.

“We aim to promote peace, tranquility and to bring fresh air in the political landscape of the Country we love.

We therefore invite all members who left for one reason or the other be it expelsion, suspension and first comers to politics to come and join the Party in rebranding,” he added.

Ng’ona also urged the rank and file of the PF to respect and heed the “wise counsel and guidance from all our religious leaders in the country”.

Since Sampa’s election as party president at a controversially-convened extraordinary general conference on October 24, some PF members rejected his presidency saying it was illegal.

Four days after Sampa’s election, former president Edgar Lungu announced his return to active politics saying he would resume his role as PF president.

But after his attempt to force himself in the PF secretariat in Lusaka as well as the effort to meet Inspector General or Police Graphel Musamba ended in public failure two weeks ago, Lungu has gone into hibernation and has not shown himself to the public again.

CREDIT: Kalemba