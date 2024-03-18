As Nicki Minaj dazzles on her Pink Friday 2 world tour, her sister Ming Luanli is carving her own path in the music industry. Ming Luanli appeared in her first music video as a featured artist on Rakeem Love’s track “Do It Again.”

The song combines rap and R&B elements, creating a slow, sultry vibe complemented by a moody NYC-themed visual.

The music video for “Do It Again” was released on Friday, March 8, with support from City Help Productions, known for their work with artists like Ice Spice and City Girl JT. The production was also partially sponsored by Quantum Swap AI, a cryptocurrency exchange co-owned by both Ming Luanli and Rakeem Love, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

The Maraj family boasts considerable talent, as seen in Ming Luanli’s burgeoning career. While initial reactions to her new material may have been mixed, reminiscent of Nicki Minaj’s early days, her sister’s immense success serves as a testament to the potential for growth.

With involvement in various business and entertainment ventures, Ming Luanli’s versatility hints at promising prospects for her career to evolve and flourish, reflecting the rich talent within the family.

Ming Luanli appears to maintain a selective approach to certain aspects of the music industry as she particularly distanced herself from the Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef, showing a reluctance to engage with such controversies.

“Whatever beef that’s going on, I really don’t give a st for it,” she remarked during a livestream on social media. “That got nothing to do with me. St, I’m working on my life. I don’t really care about that. I don’t care about that s**t, bro.”