Niger coup: ECOWAS needs 50,000 men, barely have 1,000

ECOWAS leaders in a group photo after a summit in Abuja

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has claimed that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is facing a logistical nightmare with its plans to deploy soldiers to Niger to reverse the July 26 coup.

According to him, reliable sources had said the bloc requires about 50,000 men to undertake an effective operation in Niger yet they barely have 1,000 available so far.

Speaking on the August 19 edition of Newsfile on Joy FM, he said only four countries on the bloc were likely to contribute troops.

“If you really look at ECOWAS today, it’s Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Nigeria is already stretched with Boko Haram. Tinubu [Nigeria’s President] doesn’t have support. Ivory Coast says they can do 1,000 [soldiers].

“Senegal, I know has received a juicy offer from America to send their troops to Haiti to support the American intervention there because Haiti is totally getting out of control. They are likely to accept that. We’re left with Ghana, how are we going to get those numbers?” he claimed.

On his part, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah disclaimed Ablakwa’s figures saying that the bloc had its figures and estimation which