Niger military junta dissolves local councils

Exiled opposition groups say Niger’s military leader has scotched all hopes of a return to democracy after he abolished local councils.

General Abdourahamane Tiani sacked directly elected mayors and councillors (in all of Niger’s 265 communes) late on Thursday, replacing them with his nominees.

The State Court will on Friday hear a request to strip the immunity from prosecution of the man he forced from office, Mohamed Bazoum.

Since the coup last July, General Tiani has pivoted Niger away from its former allies, France and the US, and built closer ties with Russia.

Last month he ordered US troops to leave the base from which they have been conducting operations against Islamists in the Sahel.-BBC