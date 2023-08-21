Nigerian Bar Association Files Petition Against “The Baddest Lawyer’ over Social Media Misconduct

The Nigerian Bar Association has after a meeting which took place amongst its National Officers, given a press release stating that the association has filed petitions against a younger lawyer over her perceived social media discount. The petition filed at the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, was against Ms Ifunanya Excel Grant, a lawyer and social media influencer who refers to herself as “the baddest lawyer”. The NBA also filed petitions against the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Read Also: ”Love You Till I Die ” Annie Idibia Declares Eternal Love for Husband

According to the press release, the complaints against the young lawyer centered on her social media notoriety of posting semi-naked photos of herself as well as smoking marijuana. The press release further emphasized the association’s need to continue to be of best conduct and the NBA leadership’s commitment to ridding the association of the “very few bad eggs that may be found”.