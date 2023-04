Nigerian football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has suggested that he would be worth around €150m in the transfer market today.

Speaking in an interview with Turkish media, Hurriyet, he said;

Maybe a billion should have been paid for me. Chelsea paid £106m for their defensive midfielder (Enzo Fernández). To a player from Portugal. I would have cost around 150 million euros. My assists, dribbles… “World football started to pay a lot of money. Such would be the numbers for players of my quality.”