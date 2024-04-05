Nigerian football star threatens to kill himself after wife allegedly cheated on him with UK-based pastor

Former Nigeria U-17 striker, Olanrewaju Kayode, has reportedly threatened to commit suicide due to overwhelming marital issues.

According to reports by soccernet.ng, Kayode has accused his wife, Ezinne Dora Kayode, of cheating on him with a UK-based Nigerian pastor Obi Adegboyega.



The report also indicates that the wife, who is a football agent, has allegedly conspired with three individuals to seize the footballer’s assets.

She reportedly sold the players’ two Mercedes SUVs as well in order to pay for her opulent connection with the priest.



Authorities are reportedly looking for the footballer’s wife, who is said to have taken off with their three kids on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

According to Soccernet, the kidnapped children, stolen vehicles, and homes have not yet been found by the Nigerian Police.



Genclerbirligi in Turkey’s Olanrewaju Kayode has not played for the team since March 3, 2024; rumours have it that he ended his contract for personal safety concerns.