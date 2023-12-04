Nigerian Nurse sacked and deported from the UK for praying for a patient

A Nigerian nurse working in the UK is said to have lost her job and has been deported after she was found praying for an elderly patient under her care.

In a social media post, self-proclaimed online doctor Harvey Olufunmilayo recounted the reported incident while cautioning Nigerian medical professionals in the UK against praying during their duties.

According to the X (formerly Twitter) account, the unnamed nurse had been assigned to care for a dying elderly patient.

However, she was turned in for “praying for the client to get better.” As stated in the post, “She got sacked and deported.”

Dr. Olufunmilayo stressed that “Praying for your patient is seen as an abuse of trust and misuse of your position.”

He added that UK healthcare workers “are expected to simply do and focus on your job.”

The doctor is said to have advised that while nurses can request a clergy for religious services, they should not carry them out themselves without patients’ consent.