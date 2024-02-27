Nigerian unions to embark on cost-of-living protests

Nigerian labour unions will embark on a two-day strike on Tuesday against the spiralling cost of living.

Inflation in Africa’s largest economy is at almost 30% whilst the local currency, the naira, is rapidly depreciating.

Electricity shortages are compounding the hardship.

The African Development Bank has warned that conditions are ripe for social unrest.

The government says it will reduce public spending and has promised measures to help households and small businesses.

It’s not clear how many workers will take part in the strikes as many accuse the unions of corruption.