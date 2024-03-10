Nigerians can’t eat anymore; how dare you allow charlatans to hypnotise you!

It seems we are so gullible as a nation that if self-acclaimed prophets, or papas if you like, hoodwinked us to drink out own urine or indeed jump off atop Findeco House with a promise to go straight to heaven despite being habitual sinners – envious, gluttonous, murderers, adulterers, fornicators, lazy or absolutely pregnant with pride, we’d do so without any qualms!

Why do we say so?

Whenever a Nigerian ‘prophet’ going by a queer name, Seer 1, says he’s going live on his Facebook page to reveal what God has been saying to him about!our country, thousands of us will abandon whatever we were doing and get glued to our gadgets and listen to his instructions. Next, you’ll see folks sharing these live broadcasts or groups gathering in markets, bus stations, bars and offices to discuss the impact of what the ‘man of god’ had said on our nation. What sort of nonsense is this?

When you hear Seer 1 or the likes of other fake prophets such as Amata ‘reveal’ so-called prophecies about our nation, some of it actually bordering on interfering in our internal affairs, you would think it’s all bliss about their country…….they’re enjoying heaven on earth!

Well, to shame the Devil; recently, there was a news item on BBC News Africa about a widespread protest in Nigeria under the banner of the Nigerian Labour Congress, the country’s largest labour movement. The two day protest saw massive crowds choke up the streets of the capital Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and other major cities to register their displeasure over the current economic crisis the country is embroiled in marred by soaring inflation and high cost of living!

“Nigerians can’t eat anymore, Nigerians can’t pay rent, Nigerians can’t pay bus fares!” An emotionally charged lady laments.

A well built man, literally in tears, chips in, “we’ve suffered enough, we’re tired of suffering. The value of our currency has been reduced to nothing, but toilet paper!”

According to BBC, the country is experiencing over 300% increase in the price of essential commodities such as rice, maize meal, millet and eggs. And despite being a top producer of oil in Africa, the price of fuel has been spiralling through the roof tops!

Isn’t this surely a mouthful for the likes of Seer 1? Is it fair for this wannabe prophet to be much concerned about the overpowering stench in his country – endemic corruption, Boko haram, 419 fraud, abductions and kidnappings, dastardly crimes among others other than poking his running nose in the sweet aroma emanating from our beloved country?

Give us a break; our country is still reeling from 7 years of ‘kaponya’ leadership – we were gassed in our homes, our markets were gutted, students were robbed of allowances and bursaries, PF cadres reigned supreme, civil service jobs only went to those with connections to those in power, independent media such as The Post and Prime TV were shut down, investigative journalists such as Sukwa had themselves peed into their mouths, certain regions were starved of development while government jobs were reserved for specific ethnic groupings! What more can we ask for?

Fellow citizens, stop being dumb! Why should you allow a foreigner not only to hypnotise us but decide our destiny as well when his country is literally falling apart?

In our next offering; we talk about waiting for a ‘breakthrough’ at the prayer mountain!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst