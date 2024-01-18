Nigeria’s sacked bank governor faces new charges

Nigerian state prosecutors have brought 14 more charges against former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, who was arrested last June shortly after President Bola Tinubu took office.

The pair had a rocky relationship in the lead up to last year’s election. He was initially suspended and then sacked four months ago.

In November, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Mr Emefiele on six counts of fraud involving a sum of 1.2bn naira ($1.3m, £1.1m).

When the case resumed at the High Court in the capital, Abuja, on Thursday, EFCC lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo said the charges had been amended to include forgery, criminal breach of trust, obtaining by false pretence and conferring corrupt advantage.

The new charges follow a report by a presidential team set up to investigate alleged wrongdoings at the central bank.

Mr Emefiele’s lawyer, Matthew Burkaa, said he would need some time to study the new charges before his client could enter a plea.

In December, the 62-year-old banker was granted bail, which restricted his movements to within the capital.

At Thursday’s hearing, these restrtictions were amended – and he can now travel throughout the country.

The case was adjourned to Friday.