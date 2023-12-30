NIGHT MOVEMENT OF LIVESTOCK AND FARM PRODUCE BANNED BY NEW LAW

Dr. Lubinda Habaazoka

With all due respect who passes these laws? Do they even read them? Why should it be a crime to deliver produce or cattle at night? Is it your cattle?

What about a 24 hour economy? Bushe what is happening in parliament?

My neighbour calls me at 20:00 hrs to sell him 2 cows and they want them that same night because they will slaughter the following morning! Why should I be imprisoned for five years for delivering my cows to another farm at night? And why should my neighbour be arrested also for paying using their own money and receiving the cows they have paid for?

So please tell me what’s the purpose of saying we want a 24 hour economy? The implications are that when a truck with cattle is moving, it has to stop at night. Meaning cattle will takes days to move from one place to another! And what’s the definition of night?

This law is in violation of constitutional rights!

Mwikalenga twatukana tulibena Kristu