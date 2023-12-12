While making campaign appearances in Iowa, Nikki Haley shares her personal music with tiny but gathering crowds.

Fans are treated to songs by Queen, Abba, and Pat Benatar while they wait for her to make an appearance.

The music is in the middle, it’s easy to listen to, and it creates a certain mood. Ms Haley is trying to appeal to a large group of people by presenting herself as a moderate and traditional conservative candidate.

The Iowa caucuses will happen in five weeks and will be the first test of how popular the Republican candidates are.

The Iowa caucuses are a way for each state to choose who they want to be their party nominee in the election. The main winner is officially declared at the Republican National Convention (RNC) – a major political event in July 2024.

The results in Iowa can either make or break political campaigns. Haley, along with other Republicans running for office, is traveling across the state to talk to as many voters as she can.

She wants to give tax breaks to small businesses and people who are middle class. She says she will make the government smaller and reduce the amount of money it owes. And she is saying that it would put America’s safety at risk to lessen help for either Israel or Ukraine.

It’s clear to see how this campaign could have helped her win the nomination in the past.

Can it win in a Republican Party changed by Donald Trump. The people Trump has attracted to the party hate the type of politics Haley is promoting.

At a “Faith and Family” event at Dordt University, she was joined on stage by her 23-year-old daughter Rena. Other candidates had their husbands or wives with them, but Ms. Haley’s husband is away in Africa with the National Guard for a whole year.

The local Republican congressman, Randy Feenstra, interviewed Ms. Haley on stage. Haley said that we can’t beat Democratic disorder with Republican disorder, and that’s what Donald Trump brings.

The university auditorium was crowded on a very cold Saturday morning. Iowa voters are the first to vote and take it very seriously. Many want to see each candidate in person before deciding who to vote for.

Many people I talked to later were impressed with Ms. Haley’s past job as governor of South Carolina and her calm, professional behavior.

Braeden Nydim said he couldn’t decide between Ms. Haley and Ron DeSantis. He said he thinks Ms. Haley is very calm and confident. His wife, Emma Nydim, believes that Ms Haley is good at being fair and not taking sides with any political party.

Stacey Harmelink voted for Mr Trump in 2016 and 2020, but after meeting Ms Haley at a local event, she decided to become a volunteer for her campaign. “I notice that she brings people together, and I think our country doesn’t need more division with Donald Trump. ”

But those are the opinions of people who are searching for a different option instead of Mr. Only a small number of his followers showed up, and they still have the same opinions as before.

Doyle Turner said he thinks Ms Haley is too much like the people already in power. I don’t think the same as her about Ukraine or the environment. Please simplify the following text: “The car’s intricate system of gears and pistons ensures that the engine operates smoothly and efficiently. ”

Ms Haley’s campaign got a big boost from important donors who want to move on from Mr. The group called Americans for Prosperity Action, which was started by Charles and David Koch, is giving her a lot of money to try to make her the only candidate against Trump.

Emily Seidel, a top adviser to Americans for Prosperity Action, said that Ms. Haley would get votes from independent and moderate people that Trump can’t get. She also said that the country is being torn apart by extreme views on both sides.

She said that we need a leader with experience and good judgment to save our country from a crisis. Nikki Haley is the leader.

A new survey in the Wall Street Journal said that in a one-on-one competition, Ms. Haley would win over Joe Biden by 17 points.

Other surveys say that people might be more likely to vote for her than Mr Trump in the upcoming election in November. However, when Republican voters decide who they want as their presidential candidate, the polls indicate that the former president is far ahead of Ms. Haley and all other contenders.

As Haley takes pictures with happy fans after a small meeting in Clear Lake, Iowa, it seems like she is doing really well in the competition for second place.

The little girls who are getting their pictures taken with her really want to believe that she will become the first female president of America. The song “Don’t You Think it’s Time We Put a Woman in the White House” by Sheryl Crow is playing loudly as encouragement. But it seems like a very unlikely possibility.

But Trump has to go to court for many criminal cases, so we don’t know if people will still support him. If he decides to leave the race, Ms. Haley is in a good position to take his place and be chosen by her party.