NINE MONTH OLD MARRIAGE CRUMBLES OVER DISRESPECT AND DOUBTS OVER REAL FATHER

In a surprising turn of events, a young couple in Nakonde has decided to end their marriage, which has only lasted for nine months.

Local court Magistrate Peter Geza presided over the dissolution of their union on Monday afternoon.

James Siwanzi, 27, and Kunda Mwape, 24, got married in June last year and have a 7-month-old daughter.

Siwanzi accused Mwape of disrespect, while Mwape, in her defense, cited ongoing issues with her husband since their marriage.

She told the court Siwanzi has been questioning the paternity of their daughter, spends weekends away from home, and shares his wife’s phone number with other women to insult her.

The couple owned only chairs and a television set, which the court has divided equally.

The court also ordered that Siwanzi provide K500 each month to Mwape unless she remarries.

Magistrate Geza expressed regret that the couple’s marriage didn’t last even a year and urged them to learn from their mistakes if they decide to remarry.

