NKANA FANS ‘CRY ’ FOR MERCY

Nkana Football Club Fans have appealed to the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- to reconsider its decision to ban the club from playing its home matches at Nkana stadium.

Nkana Football Club Fans Midlands Bureau Chairperson, Brian Mulenga has told ZNBC Sports that FAZ’s decision will impact the Club financially.

Mulenga said the burden will be costly on the Club.

FAZ Disciplinary Committee handed a season long ban to Nkana Football Club for violent behavior during week 31 of the FAZ MTN Super League against Power Dynamos.

Source: ZNBC