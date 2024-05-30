NKANA MP BINWELL MPUNDU IS HYPOCRITE

Binwell Mpundu’s post reads like a guidebook on how to dance around accusations of tribalism with the finesse of a toddler avoiding vegetables on their dinner plate. With all the charm of a magician pulling a rabbit out of a hat, he suddenly declares himself a “traditional cousin” of the Tongas of Magoye, as if a weekend crash course in Tonga culture can erase years of alleged hate speech and derogatory TikTok videos he posts. It’s like trying to cover up a leaky boat with a Band-Aid and calling it seaworthy.

Indeed, Binwell Mpundu’s sudden embrace of unity and love while allegedly perpetuating tribalism and hate speech paints a vivid picture of hypocrisy. It’s like watching someone preach about the importance of honesty while simultaneously juggling a bag of lies. If hypocrisy had a mascot, it might just be wearing Binwell’s face on a banner.

His plea for unity is as convincing as a cat trying to act innocent after knocking over a vase – you can almost hear the faint echoes of his past divisive rhetoric bouncing off the walls of social media. While he preaches about love leading the way, it’s hard not to wonder if his newfound love for Tonga culture is genuine or just a convenient photo-op for his political image.

In the grand theater of Zambian politics, Binwell Mpundu’s performance is a comedy of errors, with hypocrisy playing the lead role and sincerity left waiting in the wings for its moment to shine. So, as he sets sail on his voyage of cultural enlightenment, one can’t help but wonder if his ship of unity will weather the storm of skepticism or sink beneath the weight of his own contradictions.

By Dr. Larry Mweetwa