Nkana MP endorses John Sangwa for president

‘ Binwell Mpundu endorses John Sangwa for president’

STATE Counsel John Sangwa has a fresh and untainted mind and so the 2026 election offers him an opportunity to take over the mantle of the country’s leadership, Binwell Mpundu, the Nkana Independent legislator has said.

Mr Sangwa, hinted his intentions to offer his service as Republican President should Zambians feel he is worthy.

And Mr Mpundu said it was time fresh minds were brought into leadership.

“Mr Sangwa is welcome. I am a firm believer that the next election in 2026, is an opportunity to bring in fresh minds