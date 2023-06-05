NKANDU RECEIVES DEFECTORS FROM THE OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES IN KAPUTA DISTRICT

Kaputa, Monday, 5 June 2023

…As Kaputa Lawmaker Elvis Nkandu assures new entrants of free from intimidation and harassment..

About 200 grassroots members of the opposition political parties have defected to the ruling United Party For National Development UPND in the Kaputa District of the Northern Province.

And speaking when he received the new members at Kaputa Day secondary school grounds this afternoon, Kaputa Constituency lawmaker who is also Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts Elvis Nkandu, encouraged the new members to feel free and join in the country’s developmental agenda.

Mr. Nkandu also called on the ruling party members to ensure that they welcome and work with new members, to strengthen the party structures in the district.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, Leadership Movement Party District chairman Mr. Joel Katali and Sociality Party representative, said the UPND Government and President Hichilema have demonstrated a willingness to develop Kaputa District and the entire Northern Province, which has lagged in thems of development for many years.

He said President Hichilema’s commitment to fostering development countrywide has prompted members of the opposition to defect to the ruling UPND as it has shown interest in the entire nation.

Mr. Katali said a lot of opposition members have made a very important decision to join UPND, but they were scared to do so as they have heard and witnessed some harassment of new members who joins the ruling party.

He said only brave members like us have decided that there is no way we could continue hiding in opposition when the New Dawn Government has shown the entire nation that it is committed to bringing development.

Meanwhile, Kaputa Constituency area member of parliament and Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts Elvis Nkandu has however implored all UPND members to receive and welcome new entrants.

He further assured new members that no one will be subject to intimidation or harassment as they are now part of the ruling party.

