NKOMBO HANDS OVER EARTH MOVING EQUIPMENT WORTH OVER K14 MILLION TO MUFULIRA COUNCIL

In a significant stride towards improved road infrastructure and development, Mufulira District on the Copperbelt Province, has successfully procured earth-moving equipment valued at fourteen million six hundred and Ten thousand kwacha.

The equipment was procured through a collective effort by the three constituencies in the district, using money from their respective 2022 Constituency Development Fund –CDF- community projects allocation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Mufulira Civic Centre today, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo applauded the unity and dedication displayed by the three Members of Parliament in the district by setting aside political differences in pursuit of the district’s progress.

Mr Nkombo has further commended Mufulira Municipal Council for its efforts in orchestrating the initiative.

Meanwhile Kankoyo Member of Parliament, Heartson Mabeta says the newly acquired equipment will play a pivotal role in establishing vital links between his constituency and other towns on the Copperbelt and beyond.

And speaking at the same event, Mulungushi Ward Councillor, Jones Mwewa has urged the local authority to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the maintenance of the attained assets.