NKOYA ROYAL. COUNCIL OPPOSE INSTALLATION OF AKASHAMBATWA MBIKUSITA LEWANIKA AS CHIEF OF KAOMA, NKEYEMA AND LUAMPA DISTRICTS

Official Statement from the Nkoya Royal Council.

NKOYA ROYAL COUNCIL

Mobile

+260 977 894 771

+260 977 352 015

+260 977 717 799

28th October 2023

PRESS STATEMENT

INSTALLATION OF DR. AKASHAMBATWA MBIKUSITA LEWANIKA:

“SENIOR CHIEF FOR KAOMA, NKEYEMA AND LUAMPA DISTRICTS OF

WESTERN PROVINCE: NKOYA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT POSITION

On Friday October 27th 2023, we received news that The Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II had installed Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika as Senior Chief for Naliele Palace to oversee Kaoma, Nkeyema and Luampa Districts, which is contrary to the situation in the Kaoma cluster as traditional leadership and management is under the jurisdiction of The Nkoya Royal Establishment headed by Their Royal Highnesses’ Chief Mwene Kahare and Chief Mwene Mutondo.

The Nkoya Royal Council and Kazanga Cultural Association on behalf of the Nkoya Royal Establishment wishes to protest in the strongest term on such interference in Mankoya Land by the Barotse Royal Establishment.

It is with a lot of anguish and dismay to note that Ngambela Mukela Manyando thinks that The Nkoya Royal Establishment is answerable to The Barotse Royal Establishment.

The three districts mentioned here are not in the jurisdiction of the Barotse Royal Establishment.

These districts are under the jurisdiction of Chief’s Mwene Mutondo and Mwene Kahare.

We wish to challenge the Barotse Royal Establishment by whose authority they have proceeded to Install Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika as chief for Kaoma, Nkeyema and Luampa.

We hereby remind the Establishment about Court of Appeal Judgement that was delivered on 30th January 2020. This being the case where Edward Mbombola Moyo suing as Chief Mutondo sued Prince Makweti Isiteketo as Senior Chief Amukena of Naliele.

Among other issues:

a. A declaration was being sort that the 1st defendant’s (Senior Chief Amukena) area of jurisdiction Naliele village is in chief Mutondo’s area and under Chief Mutondo’s control and jurisdiction.

b. A declaration that the 1st defendant being Senior Chief Amukena of the Lozi people at

Naliele village has no area of jurisdiction in Kaoma District as there are already Nkoya Chiefs.

c. An order restraining the 1st defendant or successors in title from performing the functions of a Chief in Chief Mutondo’s area of jurisdiction.

This matter was adjudged and upheld by The Court of Appeal as follows:

i. The statutory instrument recognizing Chief Amukena gives him control only over Naliele village which is 100 metres in radius.

Court of Appeal Case no. 168/2017 refers.

We also hereby state that this appointment is limited only to The Naliele Village and thus has no authority to preside over Kaoma, Nkeyema and Luampa districts.

We feel this will be cause for anarchy and lay the ground for subjugation of Nkoyas by the Lozis a situation that we shall not allow to happen.

Thank you,

Signed

David Tamboka Mfunjo

Chairman Nkoya Royal Council

Mwiba D. Namenda

Chairman

Kazanga Cultural Association

