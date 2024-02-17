NO BABY STOLEN FROM MWANAWASA HOSPITAL

THE Ministry of Health has dispelled allegations by Rashini Phiri, a 36 year old woman of Lusaka, who claimed that her newly born twins, born through a cesarean section, on 2nd February, 2024, at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching hospital -LMUTH went missing shortly after she gave birth.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr. Kalangwa Kalangwa discloses that the hospital diagnosed Phiri with pseudocyesis, a condition in which a female presents with symptoms similar to that of a pregnant woman without actually being pregnant.

Kalangwa reveals that Phiri was admitted on 1st February, 2024 at 23:15 hours as a referral from Zambia National Service Health Post with complaints of severe abdominal pains claiming to have been pregnant.

He says Phiri, who is believed to be a mother of three, with her last delivery 11 years ago, gave a history of having had abdominal pains for two days that worsened at around 18:00 hours.

Kalangwa says the medical investigations conducted by the hospital showed that she was not pregnant and was operated on due to an acute abdomen.

He notes that after consultations with both Phiri and her husband, the medical personnel proceeded with general anaesthesia to investigate further the cause of her severe abdominal pains which failed to determine the cause of the pain.

Kalangwa says the Ministry of Health has assured the public that all health facilities have an open-door policy and are dedicated to offering quality healthcare services to the people.

