NO BAROTSE NATION, ZAMBIA WILL REMAIN ONE -Hichilema

NO BAROTSE NATION, ZAMBIA WILL REMAIN ONE – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has retaliated that Zambia will remain a unitary state under his presidency, reports Martha Banda.

Speaking at the 2024 Nc’wala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni people today, President Hichilema says he will see to it that Zambia remains united as one country.

There are growing calls from the people of Western province to secede from Zambia after what they call the breach of the Barotse Agreement of 1964 by the Zambian governments.

But President Hichilema who recently said there was no Nation called Barotseland the remark that did not sit well with the people of Western province, retaliated his call to maintain Zambia as one.

I will follow President Kenneth Kaunda legacy of having one Zambia, one Nation, President Hichilema told a colourful well attended ceremony with some Traditional leadership from other provinces.

Recently sources within government said President Hichilema sent a high powered delegation of Government officials to the Litunga the King of the Barotse Royal Establishment to broke the empasse emerging with his administration.

The BRE responded urging President Hichilema to put his message in writing. The growing resulted in one of the Barotse Activist to quit from The Teaching Service Commission. Sinyinda a former BRE Ngambela or Prime Minister left Lusaka for Barotseland.

Zambian Eye