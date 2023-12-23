NO BLESSING OF SAME-S£X C0UPLES IN ZAMBIA

Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri has affirmed the Zambian Bishop’s position on the recently released document from R0me permitting the blessing of same-s£x c0uples.

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith (DDF) on December 18 released Fiducia Supplicans, the Vatican declaration on the possibility of blessing same-s£x c0uples.

But Bishop Phiri said local Bishops believes that allowing the blessing of same-s£x c0uple is not right and cannot work in Zambia.

The Chief Shepherd said the teachings of the Catholic Church which states that marriage is between a man and women is still intact.

Bishop Phiri said the Church does not support the same-s£x marriages because it is against God’s plan for humanity.

The Bishop said no Priest in Zambia shall bless same-s£x couples

Bishop Phiri said this in his closing remarks after celebrating End of Year Mass for the Curia Staff and selected members of the Charismatic Movement in the Ndola Cathedral yesterday.

“We (Zambian Catholic Bishops) have acknowledged that guidance but for us here (in Zambia) it is not opportune so we are not going to exercise that here. So for the whole territory of Zambia no Priest is allowed to give such a blessing to such an alleged c0uple because as far as we are concerned it is not a marriage,” Bishop Phiri said.

Earlier in his homily, Bishop Phiri asked workers at the Curia to reflect on their performance in 2023.

“I think every worker not only in the Curia but also in the public sector, everybody has a reason to look again at how they have carried out their assignment this year. Have we done them well? Have we done them to the best of our ability? Are our efforts pleasing to God? If not this is the time when we say sorry and we ask God for his grace that we may do better,” Bishop Phiri preached.

CREDIT: Icengelo Radio