NO BODA BODA IN ZAMBIA-RTSA

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it will impound motorcycles or tricycles carrying passengers!

The law says

“ A Road service license shall not be granted if the motor vehicle proposed to be used as a taxi cab is a tricycle or a motor cycle. “

In the pictures below is RTSA Chililabombwe impound yard where motrbikes have been impounded.