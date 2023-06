NO COP ASSAULTED FRANK TAYALI, AG TELLS COURT

By Esther Chisola

ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has told the Lusaka High Court that Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali is not entitled to any reliefs sought in a case in which he is seeking damages for assault.

This is a matter in which Tayali sued the State, demanding damages for aggravated assault following an incident which occurred in 2020.

Tayali stated that he was physically assaulted in 2020 by …

(Read full story @ Diggers.news)