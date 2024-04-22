NO DETENTION OF SUSPECTS BEFORE INVESTIGATIONS, NO ROADBLOCKS – POLICE IG

IN LINE with President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive, Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba has directed police commanding officers to end detentions of suspects before conducting investigations.

Mr Musamba has also directed commanding officers to ensure officers do not mount unsanctioned police checkpoints against government directive.

Speaking at the close of the 2024 Zambia Police Commanders’ Conference last Friday, Mr Musamba said the burden to stop detentions before investigations and unsanctioned checkpoints lies on the commanding officers as they are in charge of their respective divisions.

“The minister [of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu] alluded to the fact that there is need for my command to look at reports from the Law Association of Zambia and Human Rights Commission with regard to the abuse of human rights by our officers,” he said.

“It is obvious that the burden lies on you commanders because you are the one in the driving seat in your respective divisions as well as units and directorates.

