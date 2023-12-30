NO LGBTQ IN ZAMBIA, DECLARES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that Zambia will not embrace LGBTQ rights because it is a Christian nation.

President Hichilema says LGBTQ rights are not Christian or African hence it does not matter who supports the immoral movement but it is not acceptable in Zambia.

Speaking during the 32nd commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation, President Hichilema notes that as a nation, Zambia must have the courage to stand together and say no to LGBTQ rights.

The Head of State stresses that even in the face of conflict, adversity, and different opinions, Zambians should work together and persevere to preserve the heritage of the country as a Christian nation.

He further says Zambians should refrain from insulting and disrespecting each other and wishing others negativity as that is a contradiction to Zambia’s declaration that it is a Christian nation.

President Hichilema adds that after 32 years of Zambia being declared a Christian nation, the country has carried on with the tradition, hence the pronouncement should not be reinforced through hatred and division.

The president has also urged citizens to abide by the laws of the country and refrain from stealing because the law will visit them.

