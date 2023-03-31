NO MEDIA HOUSE WILL BE SHUT DOWN DURING UPND RULE – HH

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has committed to ensuring that no media house will be shut down during his administration.

Speaking during the official opening of the ongoing Democracy Summit at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka today, the president says the Media have a critical role to play in democratic dispensation.

He says Zambia has made steady progress in ensuring that the media operates freely without interference, adding that government has since lifted suspension or deregistration of Media houses that had their licences revoked by the previous administration.

He says Zambia needs an independent, free and responsible Media and government will ensure they are protected.

Meanwhile, MISA Zambia Director Austin Kayanda says it is gratifying that President Hakainde Hichilema has committed to actualizing media feeedoms.

Mr Kayanda says he looks forward to seeing government, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema put into practice his commitment.

He however says much more needs to be done because there are still pockets of cases where cadres storm Radio Stations, beat up people with divergent views and also the Police still arrest Journalists.

( Zambian Today)