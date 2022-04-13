By Daily Star Reporter

We shall not condone any misconduct as any person found breaching the law will be dealt with as the law directs regardless of their political party affiliation, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has said.

Kajoba has told Daily Star Newspaper in a statement that police have deployed officers to handle any volatile situation.

He said the Zambia Police service expects everyone to continue conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

Kajoba added that the police also expects to receive maximum cooperation from all the stakeholders before, during and after the polls.

He said this ahead of tomorrow’s mayoral by-elections in Mongu District and two local government ward by-elections in Lukutu ward of Luwingu as well as Katimba ward of Monze town councils.

“Political parties should continue being peaceful and advise their members to desist from committing unlawful acts. We shall not condone any misconduct as any person found breaching the law will be dealt with as the law directs regardless of their political party affiliation,” he said.

“As Zambia Police Service, our mandate is that of creating a conducive environment for all the people participating in the elections by maintaining law and order. We have deployed officers to handle any volatile situation. Therefore, all the electorates should feel free and exercise their fundamental rights and freedoms required in an electoral process.”