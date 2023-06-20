NO MORE ROAMING CHARGES WHEN CALLING FROM 3 COUNTRIES – MUTATI

MINISTER of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has disclosed that Mobile users in Zambia will no longer incur extra charges on calls whenever they cross borders in some neighboring countries.

Mutati reveals on his Facebook page seen by Byta FM Zambia News that Zambia together with Malawi, Zimbabwe and Botswana have agreed to scrap off mobile roaming charges which take the country a lot closer to being a single digital market.

He notes that besides looking forward to having Non Stop Boarder posts, people will cut on trade barriers through the scrapping of roaming charges in the SADC region, making us among the very first to take this progressive route.

Mutate notes that this agreement will become effective in August this year as part of the initiatives as the four countries to create a One Network Area (ONA).

He shares that overtime, cross border travelers from Zambia have been incurring high internet and mobile roaming tariffs which he hopes to address.

Mutate says an initiative for a single digital market is already in place in the East African Community.

